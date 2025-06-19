It took me 4 months to sleep with her - Ykee Benda opens up on Emily

Ugandan singer Ykee Benda has revealed that his fiancée, Emily Nyawira, negged him the first time they spoke.

Benda, whose real name is Wycliff Tugume, said they met while he was at Vision Group for an interview.

However, Emily had previously seen him at Seeta High School when he went to perform while she was a student.

While at Vision Group, Ykee Benda asked her to chat for a bit, and the comment she made triggered him slightly. She told him that when she saw him, he was looking ashy.

They continued the conversation over the phone, and it took her four months before sleeping with him.

Shortly after meeting, the COVID-19 lockdown was instituted, but Benda eventually found a way to evade the lockdown and met up with her in Naalya. On that day, he made his intentions clear, and she accepted.

He said two of the major reasons he liked her a lot were because she is not a social media user and because she is devoted to God.

Emily went to Kampala Parents School, Seeta High School, and Makerere University, where she completed a Bachelor of Laws degree.

The Mpaka Records boss proposed to Emily Nyawira this month in a breathtaking evening ceremony at Divine Resort.

The “Farmer” hitmaker went down on one knee under a large, heart-shaped floral arch densely adorned with white blossoms, as a glowing neon sign lit up the words “WILL YOU MARRY ME?”. Emily said yes.

The private yet elegant proposal quickly captured the hearts of fans, with photos and videos going viral across social media.

Celebrities and supporters alike flooded the couple with congratulatory messages, celebrating the star's bold romantic gesture.