Uganda showcases coffee, culture and trade potential in Japan

Uganda’s Minister of State for Trade, Gen Mbasu Mbadi, on June 18 visited the Uganda product promotion venue at Lucua Business Center in Osaka City, Japan.

He was accompanied by Uganda’s Ambassador to Japan, Tophace Kaahwa.

The visit formed part of Uganda’s preparations for the Osaka 2025 World Expo, where the country is participating under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The Expo, which will run from April to October next year, is expected to attract millions of visitors and global investors.

Uganda is using the platform to promote trade, tourism and investment opportunities.

The product showcase in Osaka featured a range of Ugandan goods, including premium coffee brands, Uganda Waragi, chocolate made from Ugandan cocoa, and dried tropical fruits.

Live and recorded Ugandan music performances added a cultural touch to the event, aimed at attracting Japanese interest in Uganda’s exports and tourism.

Mbadi said the promotion was part of Uganda’s broader effort to deepen trade ties with Japan and position itself as a reliable partner in East Africa.

He thanked the Uganda Mission in Tokyo for organising the event and for its continued work in advancing Uganda’s economic diplomacy.

The event also served as a build-up to the Uganda-Japan Investment Forum, scheduled for June 19 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Osaka.

The forum will bring together Japanese investors, Ugandan exporters and government officials to explore opportunities in trade, manufacturing, agriculture and innovation.

Uganda and Japan have maintained strong bilateral relations, with Japan supporting infrastructure, education and health projects in Uganda.