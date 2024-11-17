Latest International Business News & Headlines | Pulse Uganda

InternationalLatest International Business News & Headlines | Pulse Uganda
How will 'Trumponomics' play out in the US?Trump will probably introduce tax cuts to stimulate business activity, erect cast-iron tariffs to protect the United States industry and expel unauthorised immigrants.
Global ranking of top 5 smartphone brands in Q3, 2024The surge in smartphone sales has intensified competition among mobile brands, leaving consumers flooded with options.
The construction of Africa’s largest airport gets a jolt of energy<strong>The East African country of Ethiopia has committed to building the largest airport in Africa before the year 2030. According to the nation's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, construction has already begun.</strong>
Nabbanja in Abu Dhabi for 3rd Uganda-UAE Business ForumThe Premier in her address noted Africa’s large youth population as a “powerful driver” of innovation, capable of creating new industries and opportunities.
Moniepoint reaches African unicorn status with $110 million funding boostMoniepoint Inc has successfully raised US$110 million in equity financing, to power the dreams of millions of businesses and their customers across Africa and the diaspora.
The top 5 countries that fuel Africa's economic growthThe combined GDP of South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ethiopia ($1.4 trillion) make up half of the combined GDPs of the entire African nations
New guidelines as Uganda finally cleared to export dried chillies, fish to ChinaUganda can now legally and directly export dried chillies and wild aquatic products to China without the need for unofficial routes often operated by middlemen.
Uganda showcases tourism, culture at Japan's TEJ 2024Uganda Showcases Tourism and Culture at Japan's TEJ 2024
Nigeria to begin importing milk and coffee from UgandaFormer Nigerian President, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, revealed during his visit to Uganda that Nigeria will soon begin importing milk and coffee from the country.
7 secret countries you probably haven’t heard ofWhen we think of countries, we usually think of the big, well-known ones like the United States, China, or France.
Uganda showcases unique tourism offerings at IFTM Paris 2024The Ugandan stand, located at Hall 1, Stand U084, has attracted attention as the country showcases its rich tourism potential
Uganda-DRC border reaffirmation gains momentum as economic ties strengthenUganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs played a key role in coordinating the country’s participation, ensuring the meeting's success.
Career without borders: Is Alabuga Start programme a ticket to a bright future?Make major changes in your life, learn new skills, and earn good money in Russia – such opportunities are offered today by the Alabuga Start international programme.
5 least corrupt countries in the worldCorruption is one of the biggest challenges faced by countries worldwide.
Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's KingJacob Zuma’s daughter, Nomcebo Zuma, is officially the 16th wife of the <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/lifestyle/these-3-wealthy-african-kings-are-worth-dollar63-billion/89262c2">King of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland</a>, following a traditional ceremony on Monday night.
Boosting financial literacy in East Africa: New initiative unveiledFinancial literacy levels in East Africa remain significantly low compared to more developed regions, posing challenges for individuals and the overall economy.
Uganda turns to Tanzania for electric buses market, car partshe Ugandan government has identified key areas for collaboration, including investment, market sharing, and technological partnerships, with the goal of strengthening the region's electric vehicle ecosystem.
#EndbadGovernance: Nigeria police may seek military intervention to end violent protestsThe Nigerian police are on red alert and may soon seek military intervention to maintain order following a wave of violent protests that have erupted in several major cities across Nigeria.
Ghana's traditional leaders urge President to act on Anti-LGBTQI bill or face God's wrathThe traditional leaders cited concerns over divine retribution if the bill is not enacted, following the delays in transmitting the bill to the President for assent.
Uganda to open trade hubs in DRC Central and Southern AfricaThe partnership aims to bolster the export of various products from Uganda to the DRC, including fish, beef, dairy products, grains, and other food and industrial goods