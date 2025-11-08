Uganda releases 2 Kenyan activists after 39 days

A 39-day ordeal of enforced disappearance for Kenyan activists Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi came to an end last night, as the duo were finally freed.

Their release followed an intense campaign of domestic and diplomatic pressure directed at the Ugandan government, sparking relief across the East African civil society community.

Oyoo and Njagi were reportedly taken into custody nearly six weeks ago, when they crossed the border to join a Ugandan opposition political campaign.

Eyewitnesses said that while they were at a petrol station in the Kireka area near Kampala, four armed men — some in uniform, some in civilian clothes — bundled them into a van and drove off.

The Pressure Campaign and Diplomatic Efforts

However, in a blow to the petitioners, the court later dismissed the habeas corpus application, ruling that there was no convincing evidence that the men were in state custody. The men were then formally declared missing persons.

Meanwhile, both the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Uganda Police Force denied detaining the activists. The UPDF submitted a sworn affidavit stating that its records contained no entry for either man from 1 October onwards.

The Pressure Campaign and Diplomatic Efforts

Pressure also came from Kenya: the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed its diplomatic mission in Kampala was actively raising the matter, and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary wrote formally to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to demand answers after weeks of silence.

On the civil-society front, organisations such as Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society of Kenya and VOCAL Africa called the situation an “enforced disappearance” and urged Uganda to account for the activists’ whereabouts.

The groups spearheaded the advocacy, utilizing social media and legal avenues to demand accountability from the Ugandan state.

This pressure, amplified by journalists, diplomats, and active citizens, maintained a spotlight on the case, making it a key regional human rights issue.

The persistent campaigning ultimately yielded results through high-level diplomatic engagement. Following their release, Amnesty Kenya issued a statement welcoming the news, extending "appreciation to the Kenyan and Ugandan governments at the highest level and the immediate former President of Kenya for their cooperation towards their safe return."

A Call for Human Rights Upholding

The human rights organizations view the resolution of this tense standoff as a victory for cross-border activism.

They stated that this moment should "signal an important shift towards upholding the human rights of East Africans anywhere in East African Community."