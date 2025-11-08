Independent candidate Abraham Luzzi vows to bring practical leadership to parliament

Independent Kampala Central MP aspirant Abraham Luzzi, popularly known as Mr. Economy, has vowed to bring practical, reform-driven leadership to Parliament leadership rooted in transparency, youth empowerment, and economic transformation.

Luzzi’s political journey reflects a dynamic history. He previously served as a mobilizer for the NRM in Mityana and Mubende, later contested for the Mityana Municipality MP seat in 2021, and eventually joined the Democratic Party (DP) before choosing to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Running under the slogan “Sarah is tall,” a playful yet symbolic nod to his wife Sarah Luzzi, his campaign is centered on economic empowerment, youth development, and accountable governance.

Luzzi faces stiff competition from Lewis Rubongoya (NUP), Hon. Minsa Kabanda (NRM), Suzan Kushaba, and Moses Muhangi.

Beyond his campaign charm, Luzzi has presented a comprehensive Reform Agenda built around six key pillars aimed at reshaping Uganda’s governance and economic systems:

Political Reforms – Reducing Parliament to 90 MPs, cutting costs, and promoting merit-based representation.

Economic Reforms – Introducing a UGX 200,000 minimum wage and ensuring fair government payment systems.

Justice Reforms – Simplifying court processes and promoting alternatives to imprisonment.

Housing & Urban Development – Launching a rent-to-own policy and smart city initiatives.

Worker Protection – Ensuring contracts, fair pay, and legal safeguards for all employees.

Administrative Reforms – Digitizing governance, citizen IDs, and improving public service efficiency.

Luzzi’s vision paints a picture of a new generation of Ugandan leadership one that values results over rhetoric.

