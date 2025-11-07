Ofwono Opondo joins list of unopposed NRM candidates

Former government spokesperson and Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Ofwono Opondo has been declared unopposed in the race for Member of Parliament representing Older Persons in the Eastern Region.

Opondo said his opponent, Mpande Joram Kigenyi of the Democratic Party, was removed from the race by the Electoral Commission Tribunal after it was found that his nomination documents were forged.

“Today my opponent, Mpande Joram Kigenyi (DP), conceded my petition before the Electoral Commission Tribunal chaired by Justice Simon Mugyenyi Byamukama over forgery in nomination documents. I was declared unopposed as NRM MP for Older Persons, Eastern Region,” Opondo posted on X.

His other rival, Dominic Gidudu Mafabi, had earlier announced that he would not contest as an independent candidate. Mafabi, who was the incumbent MP for Older Persons in the Eastern Region, lost to Opondo in the NRM primaries.

“This evening, my senior colleague Hon. Dominic Gidudu Mafabi told me that, as a senior NRM cadre, he will not run as an independent. I am grateful for his decision,” Opondo shared on X on September 26, 2025.

He now joins other NRM candidates who are unopposed, including Speaker Anita Among (Bukedea Woman MP) and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (Ruhinda North MP).

Others include Ruth Rujoki Mushabe (Kiruhura Woman MP), Laura Kanushu Opori (National PWD MP), Lillian Paparu Obiale (Arua Woman MP), and Catherine Akumu Mavenjina (Older Persons MP, Northern Region).