Police arrest 204 suspects in Kampala crackdown on crime

The Kampala Metropolitan Police have arrested 204 suspects during coordinated operations conducted across several divisions between November 4 and 5, 2025.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, the operations targeted criminal hideouts, drug abusers, and habitual offenders who have been terrorising communities in both urban and peri-urban areas.

Owoyesigyire said the crackdown was part of ongoing efforts to make neighbourhoods safer.

“Between 4th and 5th November 2025, we carried out coordinated operations across various divisions. We targeted drug abusers, habitual offenders, and criminal hideouts,” he said.

In Kajjansi Division, police arrested 44 suspects from Lweza B, Kilyamuli, Akright, and Kawotto for smoking marijuana, theft, and public nuisance. Two juveniles were also caught trying to break into a poultry house.

In Old Kampala Division, 60 suspects were apprehended from Namungona, Nakulabye, the New Taxi Park, and Mukwano Roundabout for possessing breaking tools, suspected narcotics, and attempting to commit felonies.

Police in Kabalagala Division arrested 45 suspects from Nsamya, Kamwanyi, and Kataba for drug possession and street mugging.

In Matugga Division, several suspects were arrested along the Matugga–Gulu Highway, Gombe, and Lwadda for phone and bag snatching during evening traffic hours.

In Mukono District, police arrested 47 suspects across Katwe–Bukerere, Namave Industrial Park, Kitega, Wantoni, Benghazi, and Kikooza.

Operations in Kira Division led to the arrest of 8 suspects from Nsasa and Bulindo, where police recovered exhibits of suspected narcotics.

Owoyesigyire said all suspects are being screened and will face prosecution. He commended residents for supporting police operations.