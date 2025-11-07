AfDB approves Sh872 Billion to complete Busega–Mpigi Expressway

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an extra €217 million (about Sh872 billion) to complete the Busega–Mpigi and Kagitumba–Kayonza–Rusumo Roads Project, which will boost trade and transport between Uganda and Rwanda.

The funds will cover the construction of interchanges, bridges, toll plazas, and service lanes, including the Busega Interchange that links the expressway to the Northern Bypass. The upgrades aim to end the heavy traffic jam between Busega and Mpigi, a key section of the Northern Corridor that connects Kampala to Kigali.

The money will also go into land compensation, project management, and capacity building for the Ministry of Works and Transport to ensure smooth implementation after recent institutional changes.

When finished, the 27.3-kilometre expressway will reduce travel time from over two hours to less than 45 minutes, improving access to markets and social services for more than one million residents and traders in Busega, Mpigi, and nearby areas.

The total cost of the Ugandan section has now grown to €424 million (Sh1.7 trillion). The AfDB will fund most of it, while the Government of Uganda will contribute €30.9 million (about Sh124 billion).

The project will also include seven new bridges and 54 kilometres of drainage channels. It is expected to create over 1,200 jobs, with 30% reserved for women and youth, and support local entrepreneurship along the route.

AfDB’s Principal Transport Engineer, George Makajuma, said the project is “more than a road; it’s a lifeline for communities and a gateway for trade.”