The Uganda Police Force is mourning the passing of one its senior officers, SP Ronald Mutabazi who reportedly died suddenly last night.

Mutabazi has been a senior officer in the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Police, serving as commander of the Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU) responsible for providing security to the Judiciary arm of Government.

Details of his passing were still scanty by Friday morning, but reports indicate that his lifeless body was discovered at his home in the morning hours.