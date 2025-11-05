UPDF to recruit 600 local defence personnel from 6 districts

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched a new recruitment drive to enlist 600 Local Defence Personnel (LDP) from six districts.

In a statement issued by Major General Felix Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, the exercise will begin on November 10, 2025.

The recruitment will take place in Kamwenge, Kabarole, Bunyangabo, Kasese, Bundibugyo, and Ntoroko districts.

Major General Kulayigye said the exercise aims to boost local security and create job opportunities for disciplined and patriotic citizens.

He encouraged eligible Ugandans to apply and serve their country through the UPDF.

Applicants must be Ugandan citizens aged between 18 and 25 years, possess a Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or its equivalent, and be physically and medically fit.

Each applicant must write a formal application endorsed by local leaders and attach their national ID and academic documents.

The UPDF cautioned against using fake documents, saying those caught will face prosecution.

“Any forged document is criminal, and offenders will be prosecuted,” Kulayigye warned.

Recruitment will start in Kabarole on November 10 and end in Ntoroko on November 15, with each district contributing 100 recruits.

Successful candidates will proceed to UPDF training schools for further preparation.