Government kicks off registration of farmers for next year’s mass FMD vaccination

The government of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has today rolled out the onboarding of livestock owners, in the first step towards a systematic, nationwide, bi-annual vaccination programme against the devastating Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Dr. Bright Rwamirama, who stressed that the initiative is critical to protecting Uganda’s vital livestock sector and the numerous households that rely upon it for their livelihoods.

Uganda is home to a susceptible herd of approximately 44.5 million animals, including 11 million cattle, 17.4 million goats, and 7.1 million pigs.

Recurrent FMD outbreaks, which affected over 40 districts in 2023 alone, have historically disrupted animal movements, impeded market access, and diminished productivity.

The Minister confirmed that the government is abandoning its reliance on occasional, small-scale free vaccination campaigns, which often covered only an estimated 10 per cent of the susceptible population and resulted in recurrent flare-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new policy, approved by the Cabinet, mandates a comprehensive, national approach designed to achieve herd immunity. This systematic mass vaccination strategy is scheduled to begin in the January–February 2026 cycle.

Sustaining the Programme Through Cost Recovery

The new plan is ambitious, requiring an estimated 88 million doses annually.

It introduces a cost-recovery mechanism to ensure the programme's long-term sustainability and consistent supply.

Under this model, farmers will be responsible for covering the cost of the vaccine itself—set at UGX 8,000 per cattle and UGX 4,000 per goat, sheep, or pig—whilst the Government will fund all logistical expenses, including vaccinators, storage, surveillance, and oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payments will be facilitated through partner financial institutions, specifically Post Bank Uganda (PBU) and Housing Finance Bank (HFB), and will be directed into a Revolving Fund at the Bank of Uganda.

This financial loop is designed to eliminate historical funding gaps and guarantee the timely acquisition of high-quality quadrivalent vaccines.

To integrate this new payment system, the National Farmer Onboarding Exercise has officially commenced. Every livestock farmer is required to register once via their District Veterinary Officer (DVO) in collaboration with the partner banks.

During registration, vital information concerning farm location and animal numbers will be collected, and each farmer will be issued a Unique Farmer Identifier (UFI).

Farmers can select their preferred payment method, be it mobile money, direct deposit, or agent banking, and will receive a unique payment reference via SMS or receipt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This proof of payment must be presented to the designated vaccination team at the farm or community point, as vaccination will not proceed without it.