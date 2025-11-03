Woman and baby die after falling into hidden septic tank

Residents of Binyonyi A Village in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City, were left in shock after a 30-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby died when they accidentally fell into a hidden septic tank at their rental home.

The victims were identified as Haula Nassaka, also known as Haawa, and her infant.

Neighbours said Nassaka was washing clothes and hanging them out to dry when she unknowingly stepped on a weak section of the septic tank that had been loosely covered with soil.

The ground collapsed beneath her, and she fell in with the baby strapped to her back.

“We heard someone screaming for help, and when we rushed out, we only saw hands sinking into the ground,” a resident recounted.

Police firefighters, with help from locals, later recovered the bodies.

Village chairperson Florence Nantongo said the landlord had covered the septic tank with soil and planted vegetables on top, making it invisible to tenants.

“The septic tank wasn’t visible. It was covered with soil and plants, so she likely didn’t know she was standing over it,” Nantongo explained.

Binyonyi B LC I Chairperson, Hajj Muhammad Ssentengo, urged landlords and residents to reinforce and seal septic tanks properly to prevent similar incidents.

Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, confirmed the tragedy, saying investigations are ongoing to determine how the tank caved in.