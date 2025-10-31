Eternal Greatness Designations launched in Zanzibar

Beneath the starlit skies of Zanzibar, a transformative moment in global recognition unfolded as the World Greatness Awards officially launched the Eternal Greatness Designations.

Held at Shukran Palace, the ceremony united African royalty, including His Royal Majesty King Clyde Rivers and His Royal Greatness Duke Dr. Patrick Businge, the Founding Chancellor of Greatness University.

Eternal Greatness Designations launch

This new category moves beyond conventional accolades, honouring individuals not merely for their actions but for their "eternal" identity. In his keynote address, Duke Businge declared that greatness is no longer measured by "medals, or monuments—but by meaning, morality, and legacy."

The Designations honour seven sacred pillars: Moral, Intellectual, Creative, Spiritual, Compassionate, Legacy, and Royal Greatness.

Recipients are bestowed with timeless titles such as Temple of Compassionate Greatness or Legacy Flame of Greatness. This allows honourees the privilege of using titles like 'His Greatness' or 'Your Royal Greatness'. HRM King Clyde Rivers described the designations as "the most powerful recognition the world has ever seen," crowning humanity with purpose and perpetual influence.

The Duchess Julian Businge added that true greatness is "born of divine essence" and "sealed in eternity," asserting that every person’s worth is not seasonal.

In a deeply moving and symbolic highlight of the night, the designation was bestowed posthumously upon His Excellency Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the revered Founding Father of Tanzania. He was recognised as the Sage of Moral and Intellectual Greatness for his enduring legacy of peace and servant leadership.

