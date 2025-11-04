Electoral Commission sets polling dates for 2026 general elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the official polling dates for the 2026 general elections, setting the stage for Uganda’s next major political contest.

According to the Commission, elections for the President and Members of Parliament will take place on January 15, 2026, marking the start of a three-week electoral period that will cover both national and local government positions.

In a statement issued on October 29, 2025, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said the timetable was in line with Article 61(2) of the Constitution, which mandates the Commission to organise regular, free and fair elections.

“The Electoral Commission has appointed dates for the elections of the President, Members of Parliament and Local Government Councils, including Councillors representing Special Interest Groups,” Byabakama stated.

The schedule shows that elections for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Special Interest Group councillors at the sub-county level will follow on January 19, 2026, while the District Chairperson and Lord Mayor elections are set for January 22, 2026.

The process will conclude with Regional Youth Representative elections on February 6, 2026.

Byabakama urged candidates, political parties, and voters to observe the set dates and follow all electoral guidelines. “All candidates, their agents and supporters, election observers and the general public are reminded to observe the respective dates and participate in accordance with the guidelines,” he said.