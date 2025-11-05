Buganda Kingdom pushed to review Kabaka’s transport protocol amid safety, privacy concerns

A viral image depicting the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, aboard a commercial flight has ignited a debate across social media, with many expressing concern over the apparent invasion of the monarch’s privacy.

The controversy began when a user identified as Ashrafu posted a selfie he had taken with the King, who was understood to be travelling in business class on a flight from Nairobi to Uganda.

Given the Kabaka’s recent frequent travels, largely for medical reasons, the snapshot immediately triggered calls for the Buganda Kingdom to review its transport protocols.

The sight of the revered monarch in a setting where public access is unrestricted prompted several users to demand an immediate upgrade in royal conveyance.

“The Buganda Kingdom requires an aircraft urgently. We cannot have uncoordinated photo moments with the Kabaka aboard a private airline; the stature of the monarchy calls for controlled access,” wrote one Joshua

Echoing this sentiment, Willie questioned the Kingdom’s financial capacity: “But the whole Buganda Kingdom cannot afford to put the King in first class or buy a private jet for him????”

Furthermore, Zziwa noted the potential for disrespect, commenting, “Just imagine someone taking a selfie when the Kabaka is asleep without anyone's notice.”

Many commenters were concerned over a deemed lack of privacy afforded to the Kabaka during his personal travels.

The uncoordinated nature of the interaction was perceived as a failure of institutional protection.

However, others defended the public’s desire to interact with their sovereign.

