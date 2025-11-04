Wife of missing NUP activist found dead in Mukono bathroom

Police in Mukono have opened investigations into the death of Monicah Nabukeera Kibalama, wife of missing political activist Johnbosco Kibalama, whose body was found in her bathroom on Monday morning.

Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed the incident, saying it has once again raised public concern about safety and accountability. “Mrs Monicah Nabukeera Kibalama, wife to Johnbosco Kibalama who was abducted on June 3, 2019, has been found dead in her bathroom,” Ssenyonyi said.

Detectives from Mukono Central Police Division said the scene pointed to possible foul play, although a post-mortem report will confirm the exact cause of death.

Neighbours and relatives described Nabukeera as a quiet woman who had been deeply affected by her husband’s disappearance.

Her death adds to the rising cases of suspected homicides being reported across the country in recent months.