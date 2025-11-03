Pulse logo
Ambassador Ayebare reminds Njala of lunches he bought after controversial X post

03 November 2025 at 14:55
NBS TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala found himself in an awkward exchange after commenting on a post by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare.
    NBS TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala found himself in an awkward exchange after commenting on a post by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare.

    Taking to X, Ambassador Ayebare criticised a new book by Professor Mahmood Mamdani titled Slow Poison: Idi Amin, Yoweri Museveni and the Making of the Ugandan State.

    “It is strange that the good Professor comes up with this vile publication after 40 years. He conveniently leaves out cases where he asked for government assistance when he was under fire for mismanagement. Remember @drstellanyanzi,” Ayebare wrote.

    “Another case was when he was isolated by the AU panel investigating the killings in Darfur, Sudan, where he issued a minority report that whitewashed the genocide. He later sought diplomatic cover from the Ugandan delegation. Let’s have a 360 degrees.”

    Many commenters accused the ambassador of attacking Mamdani personally instead of addressing the book’s content.

    Njala weighed in, saying, “@adoniaayebare, you once bought me lunch. I hope you won’t mention it soon. I’m now compelled to buy this book and read it. You’re a great marketer.”

    Ayebare replied, “Three lunches I bought, not one.”

    Njala fired back, “I remember one. Don’t use me for accountability. In fact, you found me paying, and you offered to pay. Nevertheless, you’re a good man.”

    Professor Mamdani’s book was released on October 14, 2025.

