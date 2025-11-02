Meddie Nsereko travelled for treatment - CBS clarifies

Buganda Kingdom’s Central Broadcasting Service (CBS) FM has come out to dispel rumours concerning the employment status and sudden absence of one of its most senior presenters, Meddie Nsereko Ssebuliba.

For the past week, reports had been intensely swirling that Ssebuliba, a popular host of political programmes, had been abruptly sacked from the Bulange-based media house.

The claims were further fuelled by speculations that the veteran journalist had immediately left the country and relocated to the United Kingdom.

It was also suggested in some media circles that his departure was the result of a heated confrontation with radio management, where he allegedly accused the station of failing to provide balanced coverage of the ongoing election campaigns.

Station clarifies

However, this afternoon the station issued a formal public clarification via an official statement, dispelling the claims

Addressing "The Listeners, Fan Base of CBSFM, & The General Public," the management confirmed that the senior presenter had formally applied for, and was successfully granted, medical leave in order to "receive specialised treatment abroad."

“CBS management is constantly monitoring Mr. Meddie Nsereko Sebuliba’s situation and wishes him a speedy recovery and safe travels back home to continue serving CBS and the Kingdom at large,” the statement reads.

The station expressed appreciation for the unwavering loyalty and support of its massive fan base, reaffirming its commitment to serving the listeners and the Kingdom with utmost diligence.