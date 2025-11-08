Prisons officer goes rogue in politically charged social media posts

A Uganda Prisons warder, Lawrence Ampe, known online as Cop Ampe, has launched a blistering public attack against his employer, accusing the service of involvement in human rights violations against both inmates and fellow officers.

In a highly unusual move for a public servant, Ampe used his personal accounts on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) to level a series of damaging accusations, also veering into politically charged commentary against the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Ampe, who is attached to Ngora Prison in Eastern Uganda also escalated his grievances beyond internal affairs, targeting the NRM and high-ranking political figures.

In one post, he suggested that the ruling party exploits the poverty of Ugandan citizens to bolster attendance at rallies.

He wrote that because "Ugandans struggle to get what to eat in a day," they are compelled to "run to the (NRM campaign rallies)’ to get food and clothes,"

“Ugandans therefore should not get concerned about crowds, because they are going to look for food and clothes.”

He also posted videos attacking the Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, and complaining about the poor state of roads across the country.

The prison warder focused several of his specific complaints on alleged superficial improvements at Ngora Prison timed to coincide with a recent political event.

He claimed that when President Yoweri Museveni was expected to campaign in the district, the facility underwent a quick upgrade.

He revealed that "both Prisoners and Staff of Ngora Prison were issued new uniforms and the buildings renovated," yet critical basic sanitation issues, such as the state of staff toilets, were ignored and "remained in a sorry state."

Following his public outburst, Ampe alleged that he was immediately taken off duty and subsequently charged by an internal tribunal.

He published a video detailing his dissatisfaction with the disciplinary process, claiming he was not furnished with the final ruling.

"Whatever I say; I own it and take full responsibility. I have been speaking the truth and fighting for freedom of both inmates and staff," he stated.

“They came after me. They brought the charge sheet and I signed it. Adjudication was done by a fellow senior officer. But for the fear of what they did, they have refused to give me a copy of the judgment. If you are sure of what you are doing and followed the procure, why wouldn’t you submit a copy of the judgement to the accused."

Ampe also complained that despite being barred from duty, he continued to receive a salary. He described this as "corruption," arguing that "the government is paying me but they don't want me to work."

He speculated this was an attempt to remove him because "wherever I am on duty, I observe human rights violations," implying a deliberate plan to sideline him to allow rights violations to continue.

Official Response from Uganda Prisons Service

In response to the circulating videos and inflammatory commentary, the Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) issued a press statement on Friday.

The statement, signed by Frank Baine Mayanja, Senior Commissioner of Prisons (Service Spokesperson), clarified the official stance on the situation.

The UPS confirmed that the videos by Warder Ampe demonstrated “gross indiscipline.”

They referenced the Code of Conduct and Ethics for the Uganda Public Service, specifically Section 4.8, which mandates that a public officer shall not communicate with the media on official policy or work-related issues without due permission from the authorising officer.

Furthermore, the statement invoked the UPS Standing Orders, which require staff discipline to entail the "observance and execution of one’s roles and obligations and demonstration of obedience to superiors and consideration for subordinates."