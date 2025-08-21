Patrick Mweheire, Francis Karuhanga get new roles at Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group has announced two major leadership transitions involving Ugandan executives, underlining its confidence in Ugandan talent and commitment to strengthening its Pan-African leadership pipeline.

Patrick Mweheire, who has served as Regional Chief Executive (RCE) for East Africa since 2020, will conclude his five-year term at the end of August 2025.

At the same time, Francis Karuhanga, Chief Executive of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, has been appointed RCE for South and Central Africa, effective 1 September 2025.

These appointments reflect the Group’s strategy of leveraging homegrown leadership to drive growth, innovation, and integration across the continent.

Mweheire’s tenure as RCE East Africa is credited with turning the region into a high-performing franchise within Standard Bank Group. Under his leadership, the East Africa portfolio—Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, South Sudan, and Ethiopia—became the second most profitable region in the Group.

“Patrick has been instrumental in organically growing our East African franchise while actively driving collaboration and providing executive sponsorship of our multinational and regional clients,” the Group said in an internal communication.

Before his regional elevation, Mweheire served as Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda (2015–2020), where he led one of the bank’s most successful turnarounds, propelling it to market leadership and record profitability.

A Harvard MBA graduate and seasoned investment banker, he brought global perspective and Pan-African ambition to his leadership style.

Although stepping down from his RCE role, Mweheire remains a Senior Executive within Standard Bank Group and continues as Chief Executive of Stanbic Kenya Holdings. His regional experience and leadership remain key assets in the Group’s broader strategy.

Joining the executive leadership of Africa’s largest banking group is Francis Karuhanga, whose elevation to RCE for South and Central Africa comes less than two years after taking over Stanbic Uganda Holdings in January 2024.

Karuhanga is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA UK) and holds an MSc in Finance and Accounting.

With over 23 years of experience in banking and financial services, he previously served as Chief Audit Officer for Standard Bank Group, leading Group Internal Audit with distinction before becoming CEO of Stanbic Uganda Holdings.

His appointment reflects the Group’s recognition of his institutional knowledge, Pan-African exposure, and proven ability to lead with clarity, ethics, and strategic focus.

“Francis has demonstrated exceptional leadership in every role he has held within the Group. We are confident that his understanding of our business, his regional insight, and people-focused leadership will drive continued growth in the South and Central Africa region,” the Group said.

During the transition period, Karuhanga will continue to lead Stanbic Uganda Holdings.

These appointments mark a proud moment for Uganda’s representation in Pan-African banking leadership. Both Patrick and Francis exemplify the calibre of professionals Uganda produces and are now entrusted with steering multi-market portfolios in Africa’s largest banking group.