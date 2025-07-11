Uganda reopens border crossing in M23-controlled areas

Border crossings between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in M23-controlled areas of Bunagana and Ishasha have been reopened.

The development follows a Presidential directive issued through the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) to reopen the border crossings.

Colonel Chris Magezi, the CDF's military assistant, stated that the closure of these crossings was a criminal and counterproductive move that blocked meaningful trade between neighbouring communities, whose survival and prosperity depend on it.

"Those who did it are being investigated," Col. Magezi posted on X.

On 9 July, the CDF announced that the borders would be reopened in a statement shared by Col. Magezi.

"The President and CIC UPDF has said ALL border posts that are situated next to M23 positions must be IMMEDIATELY RE-OPENED. These are Bunagana, Ishasha, etc. NOTHING should stop our people's trade," the statement read. "We shall investigate ALL the officials who blocked this natural commerce."

The M23 rebel group continues to exert control over large swathes of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), including strategic cities like Goma and Bukavu.

Their January 2025 offensive overwhelmed Congolese forces and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite a peace agreement signed between Rwanda and the DRC in Washington, M23 was not a party to the deal and has since demanded separate negotiations.

Talks between the DRC government and M23 are ongoing in Doha, Qatar, facilitated by Qatari mediators and the African Union.

These negotiations aim to secure a broader ceasefire and address unresolved issues such as the release of detained fighters and reopening of banks in rebel-held areas.

However, the situation on the ground remains tense, with reports of human rights abuses, looting, and forced displacement in areas under M23 control.

Despite border closures and regional instability, Uganda’s exports to the DRC surged to over $800 million in the 2024–2025 financial year.

This growth was driven by key commodities such as steel, soap, maize, meat, and milk, reflecting strong commercial ties and resilience in Uganda’s export sector.