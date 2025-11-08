Eddy Kenzo, Nyamutoro celebrate second Grammy nomination

Eddy Kenzo has solidified his status as a continental heavyweight by earning his second nomination for the Grammy Awards.

The artist and his collaborator, Mehran Matin are nominated in the competitive Best African Music Performance category for their track, "Hope & Love."

The nomination places the Ugandan among Africa’s elite, competing against global superstars like Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and Tyla.

The full list of nominees in that category, alongside Kenzo, includes: “Love” – Burna Boy

“With You” – Davido & Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” – Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat” – Ayra Starr & Wizkid

“PUSH 2 START” – Tyla

Jubilant Reactions and Historic Accolades

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenzo took to social media to share his joy and gratitude.

"A special thanks to the (Grammys )voting members, it’s another nomination and a milestone in our music history as Uganda," he posted.

He dedicated the achievement to his nation and also congratulated his collaborator, Mehran Matin, calling him "a star."

His wife, Phiona Nyamutoro, echoed the celebratory sentiment, posting, "Cheers to our second Grammy nomination my love @eddykenzoficial. To God be the glory as always."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddy Kenzo

Road to Los Angeles and Previous Wins

The latest nomination adds another feather to the cap of an artiste whose career has been defined by breaking international boundaries.

Kenzo’s most famous international win remains his historic BET Award in 2015, where he triumphed in the Best New International Artist category, becoming the first Ugandan ever to clinch the coveted award.

He has also received numerous accolades from the AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards), cementing his reputation across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT