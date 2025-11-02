Alien Skin unwelcome in Busoga - Salaam Musumba 

Opposition Front for Freedom Party activist Salaamu Proscovia Musumba has said the recent incident in which Musician Patrick Mulwana, aka Alien Skin was attacked by a mob in Jinja city, was ‘only a small taste,’ with more to come.

Residents in the Eastern city and the wider Busoga subregion, according to Musumba, have reached their limit of tolerating what she termed as disdain, by the ruling NRM party.

Alien Skin was attacked by a group of rowdy youths on Thursday in Jinja City where he had gone to perform at an NRM rally.

Videos that circulated online showed him and his team running for their lives as the mob hurled stones and other projectiles at them.

According to Musumba, the attack signaled the simmering anger by the people of Busoga at the ruling party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salaamu Proscovia Musumba

“That was just a taste. You have despised Busoga enough. What did Busoga do for this government?” she said.

“We are the ones that ended the Lakwena war. Our people lost lives and property in that war, but today the only thing that we are known of is how poor this region is. We are tired.”

The former Kamuli District Chairwoman blamed the government for bringing ‘rich artists from Kampala to gloat in Busoga,’ which she said cannot be tolerated.

“Are you saying that in 40 years you have been in power; there are no Basoga (artists) you have developed? That it is Alien Skin who gets to come here and sing for you. You want to come from Kampala with money and eat it here and go back. You will not. You will choke on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time Alien Skin has been attacked in Busoga .