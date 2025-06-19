Government speaks on evacuation of Ugandans stranded in Iran and Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the commencement of an emergency evacuation exercise for Ugandan nationals stranded in Iran and Israel, following the outbreak of armed conflict between the two nations on June 13, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Ministry confirmed that coordinated efforts with diplomatic missions and other government agencies were already underway to rescue affected Ugandans, particularly students caught up in the escalating hostilities.

"Using our established evacuation plan under such circumstances, we have registered Ugandan students in Iran and received information on Ugandans stranded in Israel from parents, relatives, and other concerned citizens," said Bagiire.

He revealed that 48 Ugandan students are currently being evacuated from the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Ministry has also held talks with the relevant authorities in Iran to facilitate the safe passage of Ugandan nationals from areas impacted by the fighting.

As part of its broader evacuation strategy, Uganda has reached out to the governments of neighbouring countries—Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan—to ensure Ugandans receive gratis visas upon arrival.

Embassies in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been instructed to provide consular support to evacuees as they transit through those countries.

"The respective embassies will dispatch officers to receive these evacuees and process their return to Uganda through these neighbouring countries," Bagiire added.

He, however, acknowledged logistical challenges, noting that both Iran and Israel have shut down their airspace indefinitely due to the ongoing conflict.

“Given the security situation and the dynamics on the ground, there are challenges and delays in securing the appropriate transport for all distressed Ugandans. The Ministry is doing everything within its means to ensure that all the stranded Ugandan nationals are accorded safe and secure transportation out of the affected areas,” he said.

The conflict, which erupted after a series of escalating military exchanges between the two countries, has raised global concern and triggered travel disruptions across the region.