How Ugandans stranded in Iran, Israel are being evacuated

Ugandans who study and work in Iran have been advised to leave the country through its border with Turkey or Pakistan, from where they will be extracted.

According to people knowledgeable about the extraction, it is now impossible to use Iranian airspace due to ongoing fighting with Israel.

"Extraction from inside Iran is not possible due to closed Iranian airspace. Ugandan nationals are advised to move to the Azerbaijan border, Turkey border or Pakistan border as emergency exit points for extraction," Emmanuel Wepukhulu, who has been sharing updates, posted on X.

He later posted that some of the Ugandans who have been stranded have used a bus and will be extracted from the Turkish border.

He also noted that the Government of Uganda continues to monitor the situation and is working hand in hand with Turkish authorities for safe passage and subsequent repatriation back home.

Contact numbers have also been shared through which Ugandans stranded in Iran can be helped. The contacts shared include that of the Acting Head of Mission in Tehran.

Addressing Ugandan journalists via video link, Ambassador Lotem said that while Israel has made limited provisions for the departure of foreign nationals, Ugandans should work with their diplomatic mission in Egypt to explore available evacuation routes, especially through the land border with Egypt.

“Yesterday I was asked about Ugandan citizens in Israel, and I shared a link to a website managed by Israel’s Ministry of Transport, which allows people to register for possible departures,” Lotem said.

“However, we were uncertain about options through Egypt. Uganda has an embassy in Cairo, and the best guidance is to contact it directly for further coordination.”

He added that Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation and may issue further instructions.

Approximately 500 Ugandans live in Israel, including students and businesspeople.

The advisory comes as Israel grapples with heavy missile and drone attacks from Iran, which have prompted flight cancellations, border closures, and the suspension of seaport operations.

With Ben Gurion Airport shut and seaports inactive, land routes, mainly through Egypt and Jordan, remain the only viable exit options.

Several countries, including the United States, have closed their consular offices and advised citizens to remain indoors.

Although Uganda has not formally announced an evacuation plan, diplomatic sources say the Cairo embassy is on alert to assist any nationals crossing through Egypt. Some Ugandans are reported to be using alternative routes through Turkey.

Amid growing concern, several Ugandans in Israel have taken to social media to appeal for government help. Some have shared experiences of sleeping in bomb shelters and struggling to move around due to roadblocks and limited transport services.

Uganda does not have an embassy in Israel and instead handles diplomatic affairs in the region through its mission in Egypt. In previous emergencies, Kampala has relied on partner states and African diplomatic networks to coordinate evacuations.