Trump calls ex-Makerere don’s son a ‘communist lunatic’

In a fiery social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani, branding him a “100% Communist Lunatic” and claiming his victory marks a dangerous turn for the country.

“We’ve had radical lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump wrote, criticising Mamdani’s appearance, intelligence and political allies, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom he dubbed “Cryin’ Chuck”.

Zohran Mamdani, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City in the 2025 election, was born on 18 October 1991 in Kampala, Uganda.

He is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, who served as Director of the Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) in Kampala from 2010 to 2022.

File image of US President-elect Donald Trump

Professor Mahmood Mamdani is currently the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government and Professor of Anthropology, Political Science and African Studies at Columbia University.

He also serves as the Chancellor of Kampala International University in Uganda.

Zohran Mamdani immigrated to the United States at the age of seven and settled in New York City. After graduating from the Bronx High School of Science, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.

He worked as a housing counsellor and hip-hop musician before entering politics. Mamdani was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020, defeating four-term incumbent Aravella Simotas, and has since been re-elected unopposed.

In 2024, Mamdani announced his candidacy for Mayor of New York City in the 2025 election.

His campaign platform includes support for free city buses, public childcare, city-owned grocery stores, a rent freeze on rent-stabilised units, and the construction of affordable social housing.

Trump’s statement came just hours after Mamdani secured the Democratic nomination for mayor, defeating more centrist contenders with a bold platform rooted in progressive ideals.

Zohran Mamdani

The victory positions Mamdani as the frontrunner heading into the general election, stirring polarised reactions among voters and political insiders alike.

While supporters hail Mamdani’s rise as a breakthrough for underrepresented communities and transformative politics, critics — including some within his own party — express concern over the electability of such an overtly left-wing candidate in a general election.