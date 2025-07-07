Ugandan linked to ISIL terror group in Trinidad and Tobago

A Ugandan national has been red-flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (FIUTT) for alleged terrorist ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), also known as Al-Qaeda in Iraq.

The authorities in the Caribbean nation have since flagged the suspect identified as Abubakar Swalleh, in a move to sever any potential financial lifelines to the terror group.

On June 17, 2025, Nigel Stoddard, the director of the FIUTT, issued a directive to all financial institutions across Trinidad and Tobago.

The order mandates the immediate freezing of any bank accounts or assets that may be directly or indirectly affiliated with Swalleh.

This followed a legal step taken by Attorney General John Jeremie, who, on June 11, 2025, filed an application for a declaratory order under section 22B of the Anti-Terrorism Act, Chapter 12:07, against Swalleh.

Legal Action and Gazette Notification

Justice Karen Reid, presiding over the matter, granted the order on June 17, 2025, the same day the FIUTT issued its directive.

The judge stated that Swalleh, who is also known by the aliases Abubakar Swaleh and Tom Kiyurige, and was born in Uganda on January 13, 1992, "provides financial, material or technological support for, or financial or other services to, or in support of, ISIL (listed as Al-Qaeda in Iraq)."

Allegations of Facilitation and Recruitment

According to the gazetted order, Abubakar Swalleh has been active since 2018 as an ISIL facilitator.