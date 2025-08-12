Museveni’s ‘impolite’ food gesture in Egypt raises eyebrows

President Yoweri Museveni's three-day working visit to Egypt, at the invitation of his counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, has garnered attention, not for diplomatic agreements but for a brief, viral video clip.

During a meeting, the Ugandan president was filmed turning down an offer of a drink from a man, gesturing "no" with both hands.

The video, which quickly circulated online, has sparked a lively debate among social media users, with many criticising the gesture as "rude" and "undiplomatic."

One user suggested that a more diplomatic approach would have been to accept the drink and simply leave it on the table.

However, others came to the president's defence, arguing that his actions were a simple act of prioritising his personal health and safety.

Another user, Justus Akampa, described the gesture as "pure, honest and confident."

President Museveni has in the past spoken publicly about his discomfort eating foreign food when visiting other countries

He said that he does not find them as good as Ugandan natural cuisine.

President Yoweri Museveni in Egypt

Declining Hospitality in Egyptian Culture

The president's gesture has a particular cultural context in Egypt and the wider Arab world, where hospitality is a deeply ingrained and central part of social tradition.

Egyptian culture places a high value on generosity and welcoming guests, with offering food and drink seen as a fundamental expression of honour and respect.

In such a setting, declining an offer of food or drink, especially from a host, can be interpreted negatively.

While some hosts may understand health-related reasons or dietary restrictions, a blunt refusal can be seen as a sign of mistrust or disrespect towards the host and their hospitality.

Hospitality in Egypt is a social obligation and an honour, and a guest's acceptance of an offer is a crucial part of this exchange.