Kenyan political titan Raila Odinga dies at 80 in India

Tributes are pouring in across East Africa following the shocking confirmation of the death of Raila Odinga, one of Kenya's most enduring and significant political figures.

The veteran statesman died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Sources close to the family confirmed that Mr. Odinga suffered cardiac failure while taking his morning walk today.

He had been admitted to an Ayurvedic eye hospital in Kerala for a routine procedure related to his vision.

At the time of the sudden incident, he was being accompanied by his daughter and his personal doctor.

This detailed information provides clarity on the circumstances of his passing, which had initially been shrouded in uncertainty.

Mr. Odinga, affectionately known to millions as 'Baba' (Father), was an absolute giant in Kenyan politics. He was the son of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

His extensive public service career included a tenure as the nation's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, following a contentious electoral period that led to a power-sharing arrangement.