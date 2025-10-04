Uganda’s Kaziimba Mugalu protests appointment of first female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has issued a strongly worded statement expressing "sadness" and protest following the announcement of Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dame Sarah, the former Chief Nursing Officer for England and current Bishop of London, is the first woman to be named to the highest office of the Church of England and the symbolic head of the 85-million member global Anglican Communion.

However, for conservative provinces like Uganda, the decision is seen as a catastrophic abandonment of biblical teaching.

The ‘Unbiblical’ Stance on Sexuality

Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu's opposition centres on the new Archbishop-designate's theological positions, particularly her advocacy for the blessing of same-sex couples within the Church of England.

He stated that her support for these "unbiblical positions on sexuality and same-sex marriage" reveals a "departure from the historic Anglican positions that uphold the authority of Scripture."

Dame Sarah Mullally has been instrumental in the Church of England’s move to introduce "Prayers of Love and Faith" for same-sex couples following civil partnerships, a compromise she previously described as "a moment of hope for the Church."

For Kaziimba Mugalu, this decision represents a grievous decision at the highest levels of the Church of England to "separate itself" from the majority of the global Communion.

Dame Sarah Mullally

Deepening the Tear in the Communion’s Fabric

The Ugandan Archbishop asserted that Mullally's appointment further fractures the Anglican Communion, describing the development as the "tear in the fabric" reaching the highest level.

He referenced the 2003 controversy involving the Episcopal Church (TEC) in the United States as the beginning of the schism, arguing that the Church of England now shows "no repentance."

As a founding member of the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon), the Church of Uganda affirmed its commitment to the conservative movement, offering prayers and extending a hand of fellowship to disillusioned Anglicans within the Church of England itself.

The Ugandan Church, along with its Gafcon allies have declared officially that they no longer recognise the Archbishop of Canterbury as having global authority or serving as an "Instrument of Communion."