Ugandan man uncovered running sex ring in Dubai’s elite districts

A BBC investigation has exposed a Ugandan man accused of running a sex ring in Dubai’s wealthy neighbourhoods.

The report links Charles Mwesigwa, a self-proclaimed former London bus driver, to the exploitation of vulnerable Ugandan women lured with promises of regular jobs but forced into sex work.

He allegedly charged clients from $1,000 (£740) per woman and supplied them for extreme and degrading fetishes. Several women told the BBC they were trapped in debt bondage, threatened with violence, and subjected to abuse by wealthy clients.

The BBC uncovered that two women tied to his network, Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi, died after falling from high-rise apartments.

Both deaths were recorded as suicides, but families believe the cases were not properly investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources also claimed Mwesigwa used multiple names and avoided detection by using others’ identities to rent apartments and cars.

Despite his denial, undercover reporters recorded him openly boasting about having “25 girls” who would do “pretty much everything.”

Ugandan activists warn that such cases highlight the risks behind the booming labour migration industry to the Gulf, which generates billions in remittances but leaves many young women vulnerable to exploitation.