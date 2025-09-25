New HIV drug Lenacapavir price reduced to Shs 130,000 from 102 Million

Uganda’s Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has applauded a groundbreaking announcement made in New York on Wednesday, for a significant reduction in the price of the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir.

During the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting in New York, it was announced that the cost an annual dose of lenacapavir would be reduced from an estimated Shs 102 million (US$28,218) to just Shs 130,000 (US$40) for 120 low- and middle-income countries.

The two-day summit, opened by former US President Bill Clinton, brought together global health leaders to address critical healthcare challenges.

Minister Aceng who attended the meeting took to social media to celebrate the good news.

“Honoured to join Former President @BillClinton and other delegates at #CGI2025 today for the announcement of a landmark price agreement for lenacapavir: a twice-yearly HIV prevention injection that will be available in low and middle-income countries for US$40 per year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

HIV prevention drug lenacapavir

Tested in Uganda, Now Affordable for Ugandans

Lenacapavir was trialled in Uganda earlier this year, where it demonstrated 100% protection against HIV infection.

However, the initially proposed cost—equivalent to over 100 million Uganda shillings—sparked public outcry, with many fearing the life-saving drug would be inaccessible to those most in need.

"If this game-changing medicine remains unaffordable, it will change nothing. I urge Gilead to do the right thing. Drop the price, expand production, and ensure the world has a shot at ending AIDS," stated Winnie Byanyima, the head of UNAIDS in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new pricing agreement, secured through a partnership between Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and Wits RHI, represents a critical step in ensuring equitable access.

The generic version will be available from 2027, supported by robust financing and regulatory mechanisms.

A Game-Changer in HIV Prevention

Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that eliminates the need for daily pills. Approved by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency, it has been hailed as a game-changer, especially for communities that face challenges adhering to daily medication.

How the Price Drop Became Possible

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new agreement, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will produce generic lenacapavir with financial and technical support, while additional generic manufacturers like Hetero Labs, backed by the Gates Foundation, will ensure competition and supply stability.

The price reduction also extends to the oral initiation dose—required before the first injection—which will cost no more than US$17 (approx. Shs 55,000).