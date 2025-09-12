﻿Uganda's Krystal Birungi announced 2025 Obama Foundation Leader

Krystal Birungi has announced her acceptance to The Obama Foundation’s Leaders program, joining more than 200 global changemakers for the 2025-2026 class.

Following a competitive selection process, Krystal Birungi will be one of just 35 Leaders participating in the Leaders Africa program, where they will receive training in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

Krystal Birungi is a scientist at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and the Research and Outreach Associate for the not-for-profit research consortium Target Malara.

An entomologist by training, Krystal Birungi has a track record in global health advocacy, raising awareness on the devastating toll of malaria on women and children in sub-Saharan Africa and in her home country, Uganda.

In 2021, she was nominated by The Global Fund Advocates Network (GFAN) as part of their speakers’ bureau to take on global malaria advocacy.

She joins regular advocacy delegations and missions in donor countries to raise awareness on the importance of investing in malaria prevention, treatment, and research.

"I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be selected for this program," said Krystal Birungi.

"This is a transformative opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with a global network of changemakers. I look forward to gaining new skills and perspectives that will be key in the acceleration of my fight towards the achievement of malaria elimination and public health equity in Uganda and Africa as a whole."

As part of the six-month program, these changemakers will convene virtually each week for sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.

They will also have an opportunity to participate in virtual experiences and special events, including conversations with experienced mentors in the Foundation's global network and prominent members of the African region.

Drawing on his Kenyan heritage, President Obama has made supporting emerging African leaders a key priority in his post-presidency work.

Having launched as the Foundation's first regional program in 2018, the Leaders Africa program is creating a network of leaders who drive innovative change in their communities throughout the continent and across the globe.

The 2025-2026 cohort of 35 Africa Leaders is working across a broad range of focus areas, including the climate crisis, public health and advancing rights, equity, and inclusion for all.