Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani elected Mayor of New York City

Ugandan born and raised artist-turned politician, Zohran Mamdani has completed a tumultuous but ultimately successful run to become the Mayor-elect of New York City.

Multiple US media called the race shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, (5:30am, Wednesday Ugandan time) confirming the victory of the self-described Democratic Socialist.

At just 34 years old, Mamdani is the city’s youngest mayor in over a century, as well as its first Muslim and South Asian leader.

His platform, centred on affordability and community-focused reforms, resonated deeply in a city facing rising living costs.

Mamdani saw off the challenge from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary earlier this year, only to be forced to defeat him again after Cuomo launched an independent campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also had to contend with the millions spent by wealthy interests determined to keep him out of office, whilst simultaneously facing explicit threats from President Donald Trump to withhold federal funding from the city should he win.

His grassroots, direct-to-voter programme has inspired fierce debate about the future of the national Democratic Party, particularly given the establishment's resistance.

Roots in Kampala and the Global Stage

Mamdani was born in Kampala to highly respected academic and author, Mahmood Mamdani, and the internationally acclaimed film director, Mira Nair.

Mamdani spent most of his formative years in Uganda, experiences that shaped his perspective on global systems and politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before entering the political sphere, he maintained a notable career in Kampala’s hip-hop scene under the stage name Young Cardamom, creating rap that reflected his dual cultural heritage.

Zohran with his parents Mira and Mahmood Mamdani

Highlighting his deep connection to his birthplace, Mamdani paused his rigorous mayoral campaign schedule earlier this year to travel back to Kampala, where he held a celebratory wedding ceremony with his partner, Leila Khan.

Mamdani’s triumph represents a major victory for the US progressive left, which has struggled for institutional traction in recent years.

His campaign received staunch support from progressive icons such as Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he was consistently rebuffed by the establishment of the Democratic Party; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took months to offer a lukewarm endorsement, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pointedly withheld his support altogether.