When New York Mayor-to-be Zohran Mamdani performed at Nyege-Nyege

For many, the name Zohran Mamdani might only just be making headlines as a rising force in New York politics, poised to become the first Muslim Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor.

The 33-year-old state assemblyman has garnered grassroots support, challenging established figures like former governor Andrew Cuomo with a bold left-wing platform.

With 95% of ballots counted, Mamdani leads Cuomo 43% to 36% in the Democratic primary.

However, what remains a fascinating, lesser-known chapter of Mamdani's life is his hip-hop career that once thrived in Uganda, a decade before his political ascendancy.

From Kampala to New York and Back to the Mic

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani’s journey began in East Africa before his family relocated to New York when he was just seven.

He attended Bronx High School of Science, followed by a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, where he co-founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Mamdani consistently presents himself as a candidate of the people and an organiser, with his state assembly profile stating:

"As life took its inevitable turns, with detours in film, rap, and writing, it was always organising that ensured that the events of our world would not lead him to despair, but to action."

It was in one of those 'detours' – his rap career – that Mamdani truly connected with his roots in Uganda, developing a unique artistic voice.

Young Cardamom and the Essence of Kampala

Around a decade ago, Zohran Mamdani was immersed in Uganda’s music scene.

Operating under the rap moniker Young Cardamom, he found a creative synergy with Ugandan rapper HAB.

In 2016, this collaboration culminated in the release of an EP titled Sidda Mukyaalo, a Luganda phrase meaning "No going back to the village."

This album was an exploration of urban life in Kampala, daring to tackle issues like racism and corruption with a refreshing, often humorous touch.

The six-song EP was a linguistic mix, weaving together Luganda, English, and even Hindi lyrics, reflecting the diverse linguistic heritage of Kampala, particularly in areas like Kabalagala.

As Mamdani explained in an interview that year, their aim was to capture the 'feeling' of Kampala's diversity, even if listeners didn't grasp every single word. This dedication to authenticity and local experience was a hallmark of their sound.

Nyege Nyege: A Memorable Performance

Perhaps the most iconic moment of Mamdani's Ugandan hip-hop career came in 2016 when he performed at the renowned Nyege Nyege Festival in Jinja.

Yesterday, the festival's official X account shared a throwback clip of that very performance, igniting a wave of nostalgia and surprise for those unaware of Mamdani's past.

“As we gear up for our 10th edition, here's the ultimate throwback: New York’s soon-to-be MAYOR @ZohranKMamdani spitting fire at Nyege Nyege 2016! From the Nile to NYC — always part of the family,” the post reads

The Grind: Late Nights in Kabalagala

Mamdani in the 2016 interview credited producer Hannz (HAB's brother) with giving them the confidence to pursue their musical aspirations.

"When you don’t know something it can seem insurmountable," Mamdani reflected.

"But then you meet Hannz and he tells you I can make the beat for you, record, mix & master for you – it all started to seem a lot more possible."

Their routine involved heading to Hannz’s studio in Kabalagala after work, often as late as 11 PM or midnight. It was a relentless cycle of "work and recording, work and recording."

The deep bond between Mamdani and HAB, forged over ten years as neighbours in Buziga, formed the bedrock of their creative partnership.

Beyond music, Mamdani also revealed their involvement in film, working on casting and as an assistant director, though he preferred not to dwell on it to avoid being solely defined by that single experience.

Authenticity, Consistency, and a Broader Vision

As an "Asian Ugandan" born and raised in Kampala, Mamdani expressed a unique connection to the city.

"There’s no Asian Ugandan village. So, while Uganda is my birthplace and home, I don’t have anything besides Kampala."

This personal truth informed the album's title, inspired by a 'boda guy' (motorcycle taxi driver) with "No Going Back To The Village" emblazoned on his jacket – a symbol of fierce determination.

For Mamdani, this spirit was essential for rappers, noting that "it’s not enough to make good music, you have to promote it, move up and down, and get the music into people’s hands."

Their ambition extended beyond the confines of Kampala's "uptown society," aiming to perform in places like Soroti, driven by the belief that Ugandan hip-hop should be seen as part of the country's whole, not just a niche.