Vinka joins Swangz Avenue's new booking hotline

Swangz Avenue has announced that Vinka is officially joining the record label’s innovative, secure, and toll-free booking hotline.

The groundbreaking initiative was launched last week to professionalise and streamline the artist booking process in Uganda.

With Vinka now a part of the platform, event organisers, promoters, and brands can book her performances directly through the centralised hotline at 0800 314 111.

This system is designed to guarantee faster response times, ensure transparent contracts, and provide a consistent, professional experience for all clients.

Expanding the Roster and Upholding Industry Standards

Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue, spoke about the addition of Vinka, stating, "We promised that this hotline would grow to become the trusted booking platform for serious talent and adding Vinka is a clear step in that direction."

He further noted that Vinka's "energy, professionalism and global appeal make her a perfect fit for this system," which allows clients to book her with "ease and confidence."

The new service, which already features popular artists like Azawi and Elijah Kitaka, is set to expand in the near future to include the rest of the record label’s talent roster.