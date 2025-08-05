Swangz Avenue launches toll-free artist booking hotline

Swangz Avenue has launched a new toll-free industry booking hotline, hoping to streamline and professionalise the process of booking artists.

Initially, the platform will feature Swangz Avenue talents Azawi and Elijah Kitaka.

The new hotline, 0800 314 111, provides a centralised system for event organisers, promoters, and brands to book artists directly.

This approach is intended to result in faster response times, improved coordination, and a more professional engagement process, all at no cost to the client.

Azawi and Elijah Kitaka

Expanding Reach to Include More Ugandan Talent

While the service begins with a select group of Swangz Avenue artists, the long-term goal is to include more talent over time.

In the coming weeks, artists such as Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, and Double Black are scheduled to be added to the platform.

There are also plans to extend access to other Ugandan artists, both signed and independent, who are seeking a more streamlined, transparent, and efficient booking solution.

Julius Kyazze, CEO of Swangz Avenue, stated, "This isn't just a Swangz tool—it's a new industry standard."

He added that the platform will expand to support many more artists who require improved management for bookings, payments, and contracts. Kyazze anticipates that this hotline will evolve into Uganda's trusted booking platform for professional talent.

Swangz Avenue artists

Ensuring Professionalism and Reliable Engagements

The new hotline is positioned as a reliable resource for professionally managed artist bookings, whether for concerts, private events, brand activations, or festivals.

A key aspect of the service is its vetting process. Every artist featured on the platform undergoes assessment for professionalism, reliability, and consistency.

This screening process aims to ensure that clients can book artists with confidence, knowing that engagements are secure, contracts are honoured, and investments are protected.