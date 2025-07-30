Pastor Bugembe is the Psalmist of our generation - Justine Nabbosa

Gospel singer Pastor Justine Nabbosa has paid a moving tribute to her fellow artist, mentor, and friend, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, ahead of his landmark concert, ‘20 Years of Pastor Wilson Bugembe,’ slated for August 8th at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Speaking at the concert's press conference, Nabbosa, a close associate of Bugembe with whom she has shared several hit songs, declared him the "psalmist of our generation."

"I have mentioned this to him, that if we were in the days of David, he would have written a chapter of Psalms, and I believe that he is the psalmist of our generation."

Nabbosa lauded Bugembe's prolific songwriting, noting, "It is almost like every week, he is writing a new song for the Kingdom. He is selfless, always creating for the Kingdom of God."

Wilson Bugembe looking dapper

From Village Student to Mentored Success

Nabbosa recounted at the conference a deeply personal connection to Pastor Bugembe's ministry, tracing back to her youth in a village.

She recalled first hearing his debut song 'Yellow' as a young student, played on a smuggled phone in a dormitory.

"I loved his music so much, especially his song ‘Oluyimba Lwo’ . It ministered so much in my life. As such, I loved him to a level that I don’t remember ever loving another person like that," Nabbosa confessed.

Her determination to meet him became a daily prayer, a wish that eventually materialised when she came to the city and first saw him perform at Namboole.

The next encounter was at his 'Yellow' launch concert at Christian Life Church Bwaise.

Despite having only Shs 200 for a Shs 2,000 entry fee, Nabbosa decided to go, hoping merely to catch a glimpse of him from outside.

Justine Nabbosa /Instagram

A Divine Assignment and Enduring Brotherhood

Divine intervention, as Nabbosa describes it, allowed her to meet Bugembe. When she arrived, he emerged, and she gathered the courage to ask him about a mutual pastor. Bugembe, mistaking her for an organiser, helped her gain entry, telling the organisers she was his "sister."

Nabbosa soon started attending his church, was invited to his home, and Bugembe consistently maintained his promise to treat her as a sister.

"I thank God, because I wouldn’t have become anything if it weren’t for him. It feels like I am part of his divine assignment. He has been a blessing to me and my family," she said.