Swangz Avenue academy graduates 100

The Swangz Creative Academy celebrated a major milestone last week with the graduation of over 100 students.

The ceremony, held at MOTIV on Old Port Bell Road in Kampala, marked the academy’s continued growth as a leader in creative arts education in Uganda.

Founded in 2022, Swangz Creative Academy has quickly become a beacon of opportunity for young creatives, equipping them with the practical skills required to thrive in the creative industries.

The event attracted a host of distinguished guests, including celebrated social entrepreneur and founder of Reach A Hand Uganda, Humphrey Nabimanya, who praised the academy for its transformative impact on Uganda’s creative economy.

The graduates received accredited certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training under the Ministry of Education, reinforcing the academy’s dedication to professional and market-ready education.

Showcasing Creativity and Skill

The graduation event featured an impressive display of the students’ work, highlighting the academy’s focus on practical learning.

As part of its “80% practicals” teaching philosophy, the students presented a variety of projects, including music videos, commercials, and large-scale productions such as the Iryn Namubiru Timeless Experience Concert, which was filmed by alumni of the academy. Guests were captivated by the creativity, technical expertise, and professionalism displayed in each project.

One parent, moved by the high standard of work, shared their pride: “I’m amazed at the level of skill my child has gained. This academy has truly transformed their future.” The success of the event demonstrated the academy’s commitment to producing industry-ready talent capable of contributing to Uganda’s creative sector.

Leadership and Encouragement for Future Success

During the ceremony, Julius Kyazze, CEO of Swangz Avenue, delivered an inspiring speech about the academy’s mission.

“At Swangz Creative Academy, our goal is to equip young people with practical skills that align with market demands, turning them into job creators rather than job seekers,” Kyazze said.

He highlighted the success of the academy’s recent 6-8 week courses in photography, voice recording, and film, noting the increasing number of girls taking part in these opportunities.

“This is just the beginning,” he added, “and we aim to expand our training programs beyond the creative sector to empower even more individuals in the future.”

Benon Mugumbya, Head of Production at Swangz Avenue, also offered words of wisdom to the graduates.

“Never stop seeking new skills. In the creative industry, rejection is inevitable, but winners are those who refuse to give up. Comfort can be a trap, so always remain hungry for growth and open to new opportunities,” he advised.

Swangz Academy's Growing Impact on Uganda’s Creative Industry

The Swangz Creative Academy offers a wide range of courses, including audio production, cinematography, digital video editing, live broadcasting, scriptwriting, and film production. The hands-on approach ensures that students graduate with the practical skills and experience needed to succeed in the competitive creative industry.

Many alumni have already secured jobs with top agencies or within Swangz Avenue, while others have been placed in leading creative firms across Uganda.