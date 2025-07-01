The Big Meeting adds creative twist to Sunday nights

The last Sunday of every month has steadily become a date to look forward to, thanks to The Singleton’s Big Meeting, a social affair that blends music, culture, and experience.

This past weekend, the event returned to Thrones with a fresh and colourful twist: a Paint and Sip experience that sat comfortably within the mood of the RnB-themed edition.In a partition of the bar, guests gathered not just to listen and sip, but to create.

The centrepiece of the evening was the guided painting session, led by full-time visual artist Warren Daktal, who walked a group of about 15 participants through the steps of transforming blank canvases into expressive artworks.

There was no pressure for perfection. Instead, a liberating sense of freedom filled the room.

Guests painted at their own pace, some laughing as they tried to balance brushstrokes with cocktail sips, others fully immersed in their evolving creations.

The event had an energy that felt communal with spontaneous chatter, light-hearted encouragement, and plenty of shared jokes.

Much of the night’s light-hearted charm was steered by the Queen of Happiness, Lynda Ddane, who arrived in a Cinderella-style gown and quickly became the event’s lively spirit.

At the end of the session, one painter stood out.

Tasha, a guest only identified by her first name, was crowned winner of the painting challenge, walking away with a prize bottle of Singleton, a fitting touch for an evening that celebrated creativity and indulgence in equal measure.

Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Singleton, UBL, noted that the brand’s presence at such events speaks to a deeper vision.

“Singleton is about celebrating life’s finer, richer moments. These experiences, like paint and sip, are about connection, enjoyment, and crafting lasting memories. We are happy to have been a part of this experience that elevates the experience for our consumers," she said.

As the night progressed, the soundscape evolved, with a lineup of DJs including DJ Jerry, Kasbaby, DJ Sesse, Sir Aludah, Dash, Em That Guy, and Esau keeping the crowd in rhythm well into the evening.