VIDEO: Bebe Cool finally reveals why he hates Bobi Wine

Bebe Cool has finally disclosed the root cause of his longstanding feud with Bobi Wine, explaining that it originated from family matters.

According to him, whenever Barbie temporarily separated from Bobi Wine, she would stay at his home, which he shared with his wife Zuena Kirema.

Bobi Wine would then come to their house to pick her.

He added that he would speak to Zuena to help calm Barbie down, encouraging her to return to Bobi Wine.

Zuena, he noted, had never separated from him until that pivotal day in 2009, which affected him deeply.

He called Barbie for help, and she promised to speak to Zuena and get back to him with feedback.

Bebe Cool believes that once Bobi Wine arrived home, Barbie informed him of what had transpired.

While still expecting a call from Barbie, Bebe Cool was instead contacted by Bobi Wine, who asked why he had been speaking to his wife.

According to Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine said over the phone: “Who are you to talk to my wife? Did she send you to cheat?”

He said that he remained silent, listening to Bobi Wine insult him, all the while remembering the many times Barbie had sought refuge in his home during previous separations.

“I cut ties with that boy!” he declared, adding that the rift was never about music.

In 2009, Bebe Cool’s wife, Zuena Kirema, temporarily separated from him, an event that inspired his hit song Agenze.

The couple had married in a civil ceremony on September 12, 2003, at Crane Chambers and had children at the time of their split.

The song, produced by Paddy Man at Eddie Yawe’s Dream Studios, became a massive success.

Bebe Cool made these remarks during the Bride and Groom Expo, Uganda’s largest wedding showcase, held at the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Kampala.

The event took place from Friday to Sunday, June 29.

The Expo’s opening on Friday featured various forms of entertainment, including musical performances and a fashion show.

On Saturday, attendees participated in a session led by Reverend Father Deogratias Kiibi Kateregga, a Catholic priest from the Kampala Archdiocese.

He provided guidance on early marriage and family planning, specifically advocating for adequate spacing between children. The evening programme also featured performances, most notably by songstress Vinka.

The Bride and Groom Expo positions itself as a comprehensive resource for couples at different stages of their relationship.

Its concept as a “one-stop life shop” enables visitors to explore a wide range of services, from wedding preparations to long-term family health planning, all under one roof.