Dr. Piriton is a rare Ugandan doctor. He has grown multitudes of followers on social media with his free online consultancy.
His massive online following is testament to his dedication to the Hippocratic Oath, an oath stating the obligations and proper conduct of doctors, formerly taken by those beginning medical practice.
Parts of the oath are still used in some medical schools.
The oath actually guides health protocols and codes of conduct, which make up a sets of rules and guidelines that outline expected behaviors and ethical practices within healthcare settings.
The codes of conduct ensure patient safety, maintain confidentiality, and promote professional conduct.
These standards are crucial for building trust between healthcare providers and patients, and for upholding the integrity of the healthcare system.
Dr. Piriton also subscribes to the Uganda Ministry of Health’s partiality to these protocols and codes of conduct as well as the World Health Organization’s core values, too.
These are:
1. Trusted to serve public health
We put people’s health interests first.
Our actions and recommendations are independent.
Our decisions are fair, transparent, and timely
2. Professionals committed to excellence in health
We uphold the highest standards of professionalism across all roles.
We are guided by the best available science, evidence, and technical expertise.
We continuously develop ourselves and innovate to respond to a changing world.
3. Persons of integrity
We practice the advice we give to the world.
We engage with everyone honestly and in good faith.
We hold ourselves and others accountable for words and actions.
4. Collaborative colleagues and partners
We engage with colleagues and partners to strengthen impact at country level.
We recognize and use the power of diversity and equality to achieve more together.
We communicate openly with everyone and learn from one another.
5. People caring about people
We courageously and selflessly defend everyone’s right to health.
We show compassion for all human beings and promote sustainable approaches to health.
We strive to make people feel safe, respected, empowered, fairly treated, and duly recognized.
Just like Dr. Piriton and in some cases thanks to him, health care professionals from high-income countries are increasingly interested and engaged in short-term volunteer global health experiences in low-resource settings.
These experiences may focus on direct service delivery, teaching and training, humanitarian relief work, or global health electives for medical students and residents, among other purposes.
If Dr. Piriton continues his stellar volunteerism, he will inspire other health professionals to follow suit and thus cause a revolution in the health sector that will change Uganda for the better