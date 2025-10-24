Museveni warns of deadly obesity in home district

President Yoweri Museveni has warned about a growing health threat in Western Uganda where residents are succumbing to lifestyle related diseases.

Museveni expressed concern that the region, which has seen rapid economic transformation in recent years, is seeing a spike in non-communicable diseases.

“There needs to be lifestyle change because people are now dying of prosperity,” he said.

The president was speaking at a radio show in Gulu district in Acholi subregion, where he is currently campaigning.

Museveni cited the example of Kirugura district, his home district, where cases of obesity and hypertension, he said, are claiming many lives.

“The Balaalo in Kiruhura district are dying from prosperity. If you go to a wedding, you will find many cars there. They all have cars and they have become fat,” he added

“That is why lifestyle is important, drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco are causing unnecessary sicknesses and we need to handle that.”

Museveni’s remarks reflect the broader challenges facing Uganda’s health system as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) increasingly claim lives.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs — including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes — account for roughly one-third of deaths in Uganda.

The probability of a Ugandan adult dying prematurely (before age 70) from one of the four main NCDs is estimated at 22-25%.

