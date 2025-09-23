Christine Nampeera undergoes successful breast reduction surgery

Internet personality Christine Nampeera has revealed she underwent successful breast reduction surgery.

On X, she shared a before-and-after collage.

The surgery was done 12 days ago.

“12 days post-op and my heart is overflowing. Words can’t capture the joy of finally closing the chapter on my gigantomastia journey. I’ve loved myself through every shape and size, but I’m completely in love with my new breasts,” Nampeera posted on X.

“I never knew breathing could feel this light and free. Thank you, Daphine Medical Center, for my new babies.”

Months earlier, Nampeera hinted at the plan.

She asked her followers to recommend a specialist in Uganda who could perform a breast reduction.

“Please recommend a doctor in Uganda who specialises in successful breast reduction procedures. Thanks,” she posted.

Her announcement drew mixed reactions.

Some urged her to keep her natural body. Others backed her choice to prioritise comfort and health.

Nampeera has also shared her weight-loss journey on social media.

In January, she wrote: “Update; the weight loss journey is still going strong though veryyyy slow.”

She later added: “I love it when someone notices that I have lost weight. It keeps me going on this tedious weight-loss journey.”