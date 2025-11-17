Ugandans should be begging me not to go - Museveni
President Yoweri Museveni has chastised Ugandans who speak against his lengthy grip on power, arguing that his continued leadership is grounded in shared NRM ideology, not a personal hunger for power.
Speaking in a radio talk show in Eastern Uganda last week, the 81 year old condemned politicians including those in his own NRM party, who speak ill of his four decade leadership.
Such leaders, he said, lack vision and seek to satisfy their own interests.
He added that if fellow NRM loyalists genuinely believed in the same principles, they would “be begging me not to leave,” rather than calling for his exit.
If I believe in the NRM ideological points and I get someone else who believes in the same, why should I fight him?
I should fight the one who doesn’t believe in what I believe in. But the one on my side, even when we are contesting for the same office, we just need to sit together and discuss who is better placed to take up that position. It should be a friendly discussion. But whenever you find these conflicts within the same party, it is because they are not talking about the principles but themselves
Praise for stability, criticism for authoritarian drift
Museveni has been at the helm of Uganda since 1986, following a guerrilla war that brought his National Resistance Movement to power.
Over the years, he has overseen constitutional changes—including the removal of presidential term and age limits—that paved the way for his extended stay in office.
In 2025, he officially accepted his party’s nomination and is currently on a campaign trail to potentially extend his rule into its fifth decade.
On the talks show, Museveni cited the example of the former Tanzanian leader Julius Nyerere, whom he begged not to leave office during the push for East African Federation.
When we were working with Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, we were begging him not to retire because he was the one leading what we believed in: the East African Federation. But now, when you hear people saying, ‘Museveni agende…’ (Museveni must go); you realise that they believe in nothing.
Because if they believed in the NRM ideology, they’d realise that the more hands you have, the better to help you fight for those principles. Why would you want somebody who believes in the same principles as you to leave you alone? You should be begging them not to leave you alone
Supporters credit Museveni with bringing stability, economic growth, and regional influence to Uganda.
But critics argue that his long tenure has eroded democratic institutions. They contend that the repeated constitutional amendments and consolidation of power point to authoritarian tendencies, stifling political competition and dissent. Analysts warn that the democratic stagnation risks undermining genuine institutional development.