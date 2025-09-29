Panadol remains safe for pregnant women - Gynaecologists

The Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Uganda (AOGU) has said paracetamol remains the first-line treatment for pain and fever in pregnancy, despite recent media reports linking the drug to autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In a statement issued on September 26, 2025, AOGU said, “Paracetamol should remain the first-line treatment for the management of pain and fever in pregnancy when medically indicated.”

The association dismissed claims of a causal link between prenatal exposure to paracetamol and autism or other developmental conditions.

Statement

“Current scientific data do not support a causal link between prenatal paracetamol exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders,” AOGU noted.

It added that recent large studies had shown no increased risk of autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or intellectual disability in children exposed to paracetamol in the womb.

AOGU advised that dosing should follow recommended limits and be used for the shortest effective duration.

It urged clinicians to provide counselling and reassurance to expectant mothers.

The association said its position aligns with guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, and the World Health Organization.

“AOGU will continue to monitor emerging evidence and update this guidance as necessary,” the statement concluded.