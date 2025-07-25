Kisubi Hospital installs Africa’s second AI-powered MRI machine

Our Lady of Consolata Kisubi Hospital, commonly referred to as Kisubi Hospital, is taking a giant leap in medical diagnostics in East Africa with the imminent launch of a groundbreaking, highly intelligent, AI-powered MRI machine.

The facility has imported a state-of-the-art system from Siemens Health, believed to be only the second of its kind in Africa as of April 2025 and the only one in East Africa.

The newly installed system is identified as the Siemens Health BIOGRAPH One, a machine specifically engineered for exceptional PET/MR precision to support highly confident diagnostic decisions

The machine is currently 95% installed and is expected to open to patients in just a few days.

Kisubi Hospital's new MRI machine under installation

Intensive Training for a New Era of Diagnostics

The hospital shared its excitement, noting that this futuristic technology literally "reasons with the operator," listening, thinking, and responding to commands.

To ensure optimal utilisation of this advanced equipment, Kisubi Hospital’s medical teams have undergone extensive and intensive training, including sessions abroad.

The hospital humorously advised future patients not to be alarmed if they overhear the medical team giving verbal commands to the machine and receiving replies

The Siemens Health BIOGRAPH One

BIOGRAPH One: Unparalleled Precision and Speed

The Siemens Health BIOGRAPH One runs on a powerful 3T magnet, designed to deliver unparalleled performance with outstanding homogeneity, a large 55 x 55 x 50 cm³ field of view, and robust gradient power.

A key feature is the Optiso UDR Pro detector, boasting the largest 35 cm axial Field of View (FOV) in PET/MR.

This enables comprehensive image capture with excellent sensitivity and ultra-fast Time-of-Flight (TOF) capabilities in real time, resulting in clear, highly detailed images. F