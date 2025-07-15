Museveni set to launch UPDF Referral Hospital

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is slated to officially commission the state-of-the-art UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya

The mordern facility is touted to revolutionise healthcare provision for military personnel, their families, and the wider Ugandan populace.

This highly anticipated launch follows aninspection tour conducted by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Tuesday.

The DDF assessed the cutting-edge medical infrastructure designed to elevate healthcare standards within the nation.

A Beacon of Modern Healthcare

Designed to offer world-class treatment, the facility’s key features include a dedicated helipad for swift emergency air evacuations, ensuring critical care can be accessed without delay.

Furthermore, the facility incorporates dedicated VIP treatment wings, comprehensive emergency services, and advanced physiotherapy units, catering to a broad spectrum of medical needs.

Specialised medical departments are equipped to handle complex cases, reinforcing the hospital's capacity to deliver high-quality care across various disciplines.

During his inspection tour, General Kainerugaba was guided through the hospital's six blocks by Professor Ben Mbonye.

The tour allowed the CDF to personally assess the advanced facilities, which have been specifically designed to enhance medical care for both soldiers and civilians.

Prioritising Welfare and Efficient Service Delivery

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been a staunch advocate for improving the welfare of personnel within the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Since assuming office as CDF last year, he has consistently prioritised initiatives aimed at enhancing the living and working conditions of soldiers.

These welfare programmes extend beyond healthcare to include crucial areas such as education for soldiers' children and the provision of modern military equipment, all geared towards ensuring that soldiers are well-supported and can perform their duties effectively.