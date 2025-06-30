PHOTO: Netizens zoom in on Natasha Museveni’s phone

Online users became curious about the kind of phone Natasha Museveni Karugire owns after someone posted a claim suggesting she uses a Tecno Camon.

“Natasha has a Camon, yet you—earning UGX 1 million or less—want to buy an iPhone 15. Ani yabaloga???” read the caption accompanying a photo showing Natasha holding her phone, though only part of it is visible.

The post, uploaded on X, sparked debate among commenters about the actual phone model.

“That’s an S23 or above,” one user commented, before the original poster clarified that it is in fact an S24.

The Samsung S24 series currently retails for around UGX 2.8 million, according to online listings.

Natasha Museveni Karugire

Another user remarked: “That Samsung is equivalent to the iPhone 15 😁😁”

One added: “Who told you she’s the standard for human wants and preferences?”

Another wrote: “And what’s the issue with someone flexing? It’s their life. Stick to your own script. People are already dealing with enough. Policing how others live isn’t helpful. Live life in your lane. Find peace in your Camon 😆”

Someone else observed: “People with money don’t need expensive things—they can afford them. But people without money buy expensive things to make others think they have it.”

Another quipped: “You want to take out a loan just to flaunt an iPhone 15? For whom? People who won’t even answer your calls?You’re struggling with both the iPhone and the airtime. Ani yabaloga ddala?”

The photo of Natasha Museveni Karugire alongside her husband, Edwin Karugire, was taken during First Lady Janet Museveni’s 77th birthday celebrations.

The event, graced by President Yoweri Museveni, was held at Migyera UWESO Secondary School in Nakasongola on Sunday, 29 June.