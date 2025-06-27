Prophet Mbonye changes name

Prophet Mbonye, on June 19, changed his name, as per information published in the Uganda Gazette.

The leader of Zoe Ministries is now called Allan Elvis Mbonye. He was previously known as Allan Mbonye, with 'Elvis' not being a government-recognised name.

"By this Deed Poll made this 19th day of June, 2025, I, the undersigned MBONYE ALLAN, a male adult Ugandan resident of Kampala District, formerly known by the name MBONYE ALLAN, do solemnly make this Deed Poll thus," reads the Gazette.

It continues: "I wholly renounce and abandon the use of my former name MBONYE ALLAN... In place of that name, I adopt the name MBONYE ALLAN ELVIS as of the date hereof... From this date forward, I shall be fully known and addressed as MBONYE ALLAN ELVIS."

The document further says: "I declare that in all records, documents, and dealings, I shall sign the name MBONYE ALLAN ELVIS. I expressly request all persons to designate and address me by my new name MBONYE ALLAN ELVIS."

According to his website, Mbonye, now one of the most popular pastors in Uganda, was born again in 1998.

"It all started in 1998 after an awe-inspiring encounter with the Person of the Holy Spirit in which Elvis' 'old' identity was virtually dissolved, supplanted with a new nature in Christ. Subsequently, the world of unusual dreams, visions, and prophetic revelations was opened to him," reads the website.

"It would not take long before those around him and others along his path would recognise the prophetic abilities he possessed. His reputation as a prophet would thus spread."

Mbonye has, over the years, been credited with some mind-blowing prophecies.

Some of these include, but are not limited to, predicting the exact date of the 2004 Tsunami (December 26) three months prior to the disaster, the overthrow of North African governments before any signs of upheaval, the 2010 Uganda terrorist bombings, and numerous other prophecies.

On January 23, 2023, Mbonye prophesied an Israeli attack on its neighbour, which materialised three weeks later through an Israeli drone strike on an Iranian nuclear facility.

Later in October of the same year, the Iran-backed Hamas terror group launched an attack on Israeli territory, leading to a bloody conflict that resulted in over 25,000 casualties and 2 million displaced in Gaza.

Another accurate prediction involved the implosion of the Titanic Submersible in June 2023, which claimed the lives of five wealthy explorers during an expedition to the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic Ocean.

Three weeks before the tragic incident, Mbonye had announced foreseeing the "drowning of a prominent figure."

Mbonye also predicted the March 2023 shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California due to a sharp drop in its investment value, forcing depositors to withdraw substantial amounts of money.

The crisis, described by Mbonye as a "precursor to Babylon has fallen," occurred as anticipated, causing significant repercussions in Silicon Valley.

One of Mbonye's most impactful predictions, however, was the Mw 7.8 earthquake that struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria in February 2023, resulting in over 50,000 casualties and displacing 5 million.

The earthquake, deemed one of the most disastrous in the past century, had been revealed to Mbonye approximately three months earlier.